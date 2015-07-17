MILAN, July 17 Milan prosecutors are
investigating six former employees of surveillance software
maker Hacking Team in connection with a massive attack on the
data system of the Italian cybersecurity firm, sources familiar
with the case said on Friday.
Hackers last week downloaded 400 gigabytes of data from the
firm, which makes software that allows law enforcement and
intelligence agencies to tap into the phones and computers of
suspects.
Much of the data, including thousands of private corporate
emails, has since been dumped onto the WikiLeaks website.
The source code of a number of its top-secret programmes has
also been published online, the company has said, meaning that
"terrorists, extortionists and others can deploy this technology
at will if they have the technical ability to do so".
Investigative sources said the six suspects had already been
placed under investigation in a separate case for allegedly
revealing the company's industrial secrets.
That probe was launched after Hacking Team Chief Executive
David Vincenzetti filed a complaint in May accusing the six
former employees of having revealed part of the company's source
code, according to the sources.
The two investigations have now been combined.
A Hacking Team spokesman did not immediately respond to an
email requesting comment.
The leaked emails show that Hacking Team worked with
numerous state institutions in an array of countries, including
Italy, the United States and Australia. Its customers include
the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to internal
documents published online.
It also had dealings with countries criticised for their
human rights records, such as Libya, Egypt, Ethiopia,
Kazakhstan, Morocco, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Sudan.
Vincenzetti has previously said a government might have been
behind the hacking of the company's systems.
(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, writing by Agnieszka Flak;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)