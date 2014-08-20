BOSTON Aug 20 The FBI has warned that
healthcare industry companies are being targeted by hackers,
publicizing the issue following an attack on U.S. hospital group
Community Health Systems Inc that resulted in the theft
of millions of patient records.
"The FBI has observed malicious actors targeting healthcare
related systems, perhaps for the purpose of obtaining Protected
Healthcare Information (PHI) and/or Personally Identifiable
Information (PII)," the agency said in a "Flash" alert obtained
by Reuters on Wednesday.
"These actors have also been seen targeting multiple
companies in the healthcare and medical device industry
typically targeting valuable intellectual property, such as
medical device and equipment development data," the one page
document said.
The FBI and Department of Homeland Security periodically
release such alerts to provide U.S. businesses with technical
information they can use to either prevent or identify cyber
attacks.
The FBI's alert to healthcare companies did not identify any
specific victims targeted by hackers. An agency spokesman
declined comment when asked about the document.
Community Health Systems, the No. 2 U.S. publicly traded
hospital operator, disclosed the attack on Monday, saying stolen
data included patient names, addresses, birth dates and Social
Security numbers.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle. Editing by Andre Grenon)