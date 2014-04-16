OTTAWA, April 16 Canadian police have arrested a
19-year-old man and charged him in connection with exploiting
the "Heartbleed" bug to steal taxpayer data from a government
website, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on
Wednesday.
In what appeared to be the first report of an attack using a
flaw in software known as OpenSSL, the Canada Revenue Agency
(CRA) said this week that about 900 social insurance numbers and
possibly other data had been compromised as a result of an
attack on its site.
The suspect, Stephen Solis-Reyes, was arrested at his home
in London, Ontario on Wednesday and faces criminal charges of
unauthorized use of computer and mischief in relation to data.
"It is believed that Solis-Reyes was able to extract private
information held by CRA by exploiting the vulnerability known as
the Heartbleed bug," the RCMP said in a statement.
Police seized Solis-Reyes computer equipment and scheduled
his court appearance for July 17, 2014.
Internet companies, technology providers, businesses and
government agencies have been scrambling to figure out whether
their systems are vulnerable to attack since the flaw was
disclosed a week ago.
Security experts have warned that more attacks will follow.
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)