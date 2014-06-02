UPDATE 1-ECB can provide emergency cash to French banks if needed -Nowotny
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
June 2 The U.S. Justice Department has filed a criminal complaint, accusing Russian national Evgeniy Mikhaylovich Bogachev of being a member of a cyber crime gang that sought to steal millions of dollars from U.S. consumers.
The suspect, who authorities said is also known as Lucky12345, is charged with writing computer code used to compromise banking systems and assist others in stealing banking credentials, according to court documents released on Monday. (Reporting by Jim Finkle and Aruna Viswanatha)
SHANGHAI, April 22 China's securities regulator has fined a former Shenzhen bourse official 251 million yuan ($36.5 million) for making illegal trades to profit from company IPOs, underscoring Beijing's drive to root out bad behaviour in its equities markets.