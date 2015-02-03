(In first paragraph, corrects reinsurer to reinsurance broker)
NEW YORK Feb 3 Reinsurance broker Willis Re on
Tuesday launched a tool designed to help insurance companies
gauge their portfolios' exposure to cybersecurity risks, the
latest effort to develop a growing market that has nonetheless
faced worries about potential pitfalls.
The tool, called PRISM-Re, is meant to help insurance
companies understand how much risk they face should they have to
pay out for everything from managing a cyberattack crisis to
hiring credit monitoring services should private data be
breached.
"There's still a little bit of hesitation (among insurers)
about, 'how do I understand what my overall exposure might be',"
said Alice Underwood, head of analytics for Willis Re North
America. Willis Re is the reinsurance division of Willis Group
Holdings.
"Once there's a model out there that people can talk about,
there's a benchmark that people can start referencing in their
financial transactions," she added.
Cybersecurity has become a major concern both for companies
facing a barrage of attacks as well as insurers trying to figure
out how much of that risk they can afford to underwrite.
Last year's high-profile attack against Sony Corp,
for instance, brought that company headlines for everything from
pay disparities among its employees to internal critiques about
the company's own movies.
Other attacks have spooked consumers, with retailers Target
and Home Depot both reporting the theft of such
personal data as credit card numbers in recent years.
A 2014 McAfee study estimated cybercrime cost the global
economy anywhere from $375 billion to $575 billion annually.
But the growth of the cyberinsurance market has been
constrained by several factors, among them the lack of a risk
model to gauge the extent of possible damages as well as the
evolving nature of both attacks and defenses.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Christian Plumb)