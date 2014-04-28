BOSTON, April 28 The U.S. Department of Homeland
Security advised computer users to consider using alternatives
to Microsoft Corp's Internet Explorer browser until the
company fixes a security flaw that hackers have used to launch
attacks.
The United States Computer Emergence Readiness Team said in
an advisory released on Monday morning that the vulnerability in
versions 6 to 11 of Internet Explorer "could lead to the
complete compromise of an affected system."
News of the vulnerability surfaced over the weekend.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle. Editing by Richard Valdmanis)