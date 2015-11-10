Nov 10 New York State's financial services
regulator unveiled details on Tuesday about potential new
cybersecurity regulation for banks and insurance companies under
its jurisdiction.
The details, which appeared in an outline sent by the New
York Financial Department of Services (NYDFS) to other state and
federal regulators, are the most comprehensive to date about the
planned regulations, which the agency has been publicly
discussing since at least May.
The regulations, if ultimately adopted, would include
requiring written cybersecurity policies and procedures in 12
areas, including customer data privacy and network security.
Firms would also have to develop policies to require that
outside service providers also keep data secure.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)