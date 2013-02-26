By Jim Finkle
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 A senior adviser to
President Barack Obama said the White House will soon renew
efforts to push cybersecurity legislation through Congress,
though he foresaw an uphill battle given the failure of the last
attempt.
Daniel said the White House has begun drafting "key
legislative principles" for a new bill that it believes can pass
both the House and Senate this time.
"We very much want a bill," White House cybersecurity
coordinator Michael Daniel told Reuters while in San Francisco
to meet industry experts and business leaders at a security
conference. But he added: "I don't want to leave anybody with an
impression that we underestimate the challenges."
"We will do our best to work with Congress," he added. "You
will see that develop over the next couple of weeks to months,"
he said.
Cybersecurity legislation backed by the Obama administration
died in the Senate in November amid fierce opposition from
businesses that complained about over-regulation.
That bill would have increased information-sharing between
intelligence agencies and private companies, with some privacy
protections. It also would have set voluntary standards for
businesses that control electric grids, water treatment plants
and other essential facilities.
In the absence of overarching legislation, the Obama
administration will pursue other means to improve cybersecurity,
he said. Those included implementing an executive order the
president signed this month that seeks to better protect
critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks.
The order directs federal authorities to improve
information-sharing on cyber-threats - including some that may
be classified - with companies that provide or support critical
infrastructure.
"It would be a mistake to assume you can't make any progress
in the absence of legislation," he said.
The principles that the White House will support in new
legislation include requiring that a civilian agency must be in
charge of information-sharing, Daniel said.
Last year's Senate plan likewise would have put the
Department of Homeland Security squarely in charge, though it
could turn to the military's National Security Agency for
assistance.