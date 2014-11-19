Amazon's moves beyond retail get Wall Street thumbs up, for now
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.
Islamic militants are very likely to attempt a cyber attack against major Western financial institutions, the Financial Times reported, citing the head of the City of London police.
"There could be a very serious impact to the financial institutions of the world through a cyber attack and I think it's a very strong likelihood that it will happen one day in the future, which is why we've got to push back and take action now before it happens," Commissioner Adrian Leppard told the newspaper. (on.ft.com/1urW5uM)
Leppard spoke to the FT at a joint conference on cyber security in Manhattan with Cyrus Vance, the New York district attorney.
The City of London force is bolstering its relations with the New York District Attorney's Office to help ward off cyber attacks in both cities and will be deploying permanent staff in each other's offices, according to the report.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Alan Crosby)
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.
DETROIT Tesla Inc needs to complete fixing its Model S sedan emergency braking system to regain Consumer Reports' top safety rating, the magazine said on Friday, noting that a recent update by the luxury electric car maker was not enough.