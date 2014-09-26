BOSTON, Sept 26 Apple Inc said the vast
majority of Mac computer users are not at risk from the recently
identified "Shellshock" computer bug, which security experts
have warned affect operating systems, including Mac's OS X.
"The vast majority of OS X users are not at risk," Apple
spokesman Bill Evans said late Thursday evening.
"Shellshock" is a vulnerability in Bash, a piece of software
packaged with Mac OS X, which is based on the Unix operating
system. The bug does not appear to affect Apple's iOS, which is
used on the iPhone and iPad, or machines running Microsoft
Corp's Windows software.
Security experts disclosed the "Shellshock" vulnerability in
Bash on Wednesday, saying that it could enable attackers to gain
remote control of vulnerable systems.
Apple ships its computers so they are "safe by default,"
Evans said, which means that they are not vulnerable to remote
attacks unless users configure them for "advanced" Unix
services.
"We are working to quickly provide a software update for our
advanced UNIX users," he said.
The computer industry is rushing to determine which systems
can be remotely compromised by hackers, but there are currently
no estimates on the number of vulnerable systems.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Dan Grebler)