WASHINGTON Feb 19 Three months after the U.S.
State Department confirmed hackers breached its unclassified
email system, the government has still not been able to evict
them from the network, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday, citing three people familiar with the investigation.
Government officials, assisted by outside contractors and
the National Security Agency, have repeatedly scanned the
network and taken some systems offline, the Journal reported.
But investigators still see signs of the hackers on State
Department computers, the people familiar with the matter told
the paper.
Each time investigators find a hacker tool and block it, the
intruders tweak it slightly to attempt to sneak past defenses,
the Journal reported. It is not clear how much data the hackers
have taken.
No official determination has been made about who is behind
the breach, which was disclosed in November, the paper said.
The Journal reported that five people familiar with the
original intrusion said they had seen or been told of links
suggesting involvement by the Russian government.
The malware, or intrusion software, is similar to other
tools linked to Moscow in the past, the paper said. Two of the
people said the intruders had taken State Department emails
related to the crisis in Ukraine, among other things, the
Journal reported.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)