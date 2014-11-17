(Recasts with State Department confirmation)
WASHINGTON Nov 17 The U.S. State Department on
Monday said its unclassified email systems were the victim of a
cyber attack in recent weeks, around the same time as White
House systems were breached, but no classified data was
compromised.
The department shut down portions of its unclassified system
over the weekend to improve its security but said they should be
back online shortly, though it declined to predict when.
As a result of the shutdown, State Department employees are
unable to access the Internet through their unclassified system
or to reliably receive e-mails from people outside the agency.
Unclassified e-mails within the department continue to flow.
"The State Department, like any other large organization
that has a global span, is a constant target of cyber attacks,"
State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke told reporters. "We
detected activity of concern several weeks ago."
Rathke said the agency's classified systems were not
breached, adding: "We have no reason to believe classified
information was compromised."
The spokesman also said the State Department breach was part
of the same incident recently reported by the White House's
Executive Office of the President.
While the department detected the infiltration of its system
some weeks ago, it did not close down the unclassified system
until over the weekend, during a previously scheduled shutdown.
The State Department breach follows similar intrusions
disclosed in recent months at the White House, the Office of
Personnel Management and, just last week, the U.S. Postal
Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
USPS said the personal information of more than 800,000
employees may have been compromised, as well as data on
customers who contacted its call center during the first eight
months of the year.
At NOAA, four of the agency's websites were affected.
The State Department has agreed to brief lawmakers on the
cyber attack, according to U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings.
In a letter on Monday to Secretary of State John Kerry,
Cummings, the senior Democrat on the House government reform
committee, also asked State to provide more information by Jan.
5 to help Congress as it considers cybersecurity laws and other
ways to protect consumer and government information.
A Pentagon spokesman said on Monday none of the military's
systems has been affected.
