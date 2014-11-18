WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. State Department
said on Tuesday its unclassified email system was up again after
being shut down this weekend to improve security following a
cyber attack several weeks ago.
On Monday, the department said its unclassified email
systems were the victim of a cyber attack at around the same
time White House systems were breached, but no classified data
was compromised.
As a result of the shutdown, State Department employees were
unable to access the Internet through their unclassified system
or reliably receive emails from people outside the agency.
Unclassified emails within the department continue to flow.
State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke told reporters on
Tuesday that email service from its main unclassified system had
been restored, as had blackberry service.
However, he said department employees were still unable to
access the Internet from their unclassified system, although
that was expected to be back up soon.
The State Department breach follows similar intrusions
at the White House, the Office of Personnel Management and, just
last week, the U.S. Postal Service and National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration.
U.S. officials have declined to say who they believe was
responsible for the cyber attack on the State Department.
