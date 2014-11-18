(Adds information on scheduling of system shutdown)

WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday its unclassified email system was up again after being shut down this weekend to improve security following a cyber attack several weeks ago.

The department said on Monday its unclassified email systems were the victim of a cyber attack at around the same time White House systems were breached, but no classified data was compromised.

As a result of the shutdown, State Department employees were unable to access the Internet through their unclassified system or reliably receive emails from people outside the agency. Unclassified emails within the department continue to flow.

State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke told reporters on Tuesday that email service from its main unclassified system had been restored, as had blackberry service.

However, he said department employees were still unable to access the Internet from their unclassified system, although that was expected to be back up soon.

On Monday, Rathke said the system shutdown was scheduled before the department learned of the attack on its network. On Tuesday, however, the spokesman said he had misspoken and the shutdown was scheduled only after the intrusion was discovered.

The State Department breach follows similar intrusions at the White House, the Office of Personnel Management and, just last week, the U.S. Postal Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

U.S. officials have declined to say who they believe was responsible for the cyber attack on the State Department.