By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT, March 11
FRANKFURT, March 11 Security professionals are
unable to keep pace with cybersecurity threats against companies
as external and internal threats mushroom from both known and
emerging technologies, a survey published on Wednesday showed.
The study of just over 1,000 security professionals in the
United States, Britain and Canada paints a picture of mounting
pressures on organisations due to a shortage of necessary
specialist skills, tight budgets and poor employee education.
Emerging threats have changed dramatically from a year ago,
as concern over managing security for social media and big data
projects have declined sharply only to be replaced by new risks.
Forty-seven percent of security professionals now say the
pressure to move their organisations to cloud-based Internet
services from in-house computer systems has become their firm's
biggest emerging threat, up from 25 percent a year ago.
"Few white-collar professionals face as much mounting
pressure as the information security trade," said a report
analysing the survey findings from Trustwave, a supplier of
managed security services based in Chicago.
The study found 54 percent of respondents believed security
staffing levels inside their organisations needed to double in
size and another 24 percent said they needed to quadruple, in
order to cope with the range of cybersecurity issues they face.
Businesses face determined, well-funded attackers as their
organisations create growing mountains of data that must be
defended not only from outside attacks, but inside ones that are
smuggled into work by unaware employees who increasingly use
their own mobile phones instead of company-controlled devices.
Despite this, one of the strongest complaints voiced in the
survey was the pressure to prematurely release new tech projects
or applications, despite security concerns. Seventy-seven
percent said they were pressured to launch projects too soon.
Nonetheless, a surprising 70 percent of respondents said
they consider their own organisations safe from cyber attacks
and data compromises.
This result suggests a false sense of security in light of a
separate recent study from the Ponemon Institute that found 43
percent of companies had suffered a data breach in the past
year. This disconnect was most pronounced in Britain, where 80
percent of those surveyed said their organisations were safe.
The poll was conducted in December and January by a
third-party firm on behalf of Trustwave and drew on responses
from more than 600 U.S. security professionals and another 200
each in Canada and Britain.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard, editing by David Evans)