SAN FRANCISCO May 7 Texas police have arrested
a man named Guo Xing Chen they say is linked to the devastating
data breach at No. 3 U.S. retail chain Target Corp last
year, USA Today cited a state criminal complaint as saying on
Wednesday.
"It is also believed Chen is involved in a large-scale
credit breach believed to be in excess of $70 million according
to investigators from the Target Corporation," the newspaper
cited an arrest affidavit as saying.
The cyber-attack on Target was the second-largest
cybersecurity breach at a U.S. retailer. It dented the company's
profits, shook consumer confidence, prompted congressional
hearings and helped lead to the removal of Chairman and Chief
Executive Gregg Steinhafel this week.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)