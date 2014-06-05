By Joseph Menn
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 5
Snowden exposed the National Security Agency's mass surveillance
programs, the major U.S. technology companies suffering from the
fallout are uniting to shore up their defenses against
government intrusion.
Instead of aggressively lobbying Washington for reform,
Google Inc, Microsoft Corp and other tech
companies have made security advancements their top priority,
adopting tools that make blanket interception of Internet
activity more difficult.
"It's of course important for companies to do the things
under our own control, and what we have under our own control is
our own technology practices," Microsoft General Counsel Brad
Smith told Reuters. "I don't know that anyone believes that will
be sufficient to allay everyone's concerns. There is a need for
reform of government practices, but those will take longer."
As part of a "Reset the Net" campaign now reaching a
mainstream audience, Google on Wednesday said it was releasing a
test version of a program allowing Gmail users to keep email
encrypted until it reaches other Gmail users, without the
company decrypting it in transit to display advertising.
Google, Microsoft and Facebook Inc moved to encrypt
internal traffic after revelations by Snowden, a former NSA
contractor, that the spy agency hacked into their connections
overseas. The companies have also smaller adjustments that
together make sweeping collection more difficult.
"Anyone trying to perform mass surveillance is going to have
a much harder job today than they would have even six months
ago," said Nate Cardozo, a staff attorney with the civil
liberties group Electronic Frontier Foundation.
Cardozo said the most-improved major company was Yahoo Inc
, which went from not encrypting email by default to
having protection comparable to that of its peers.
BUSINESS THREAT
The topic of boosting security has gained urgency after
countries such as China faulted big tech companies as tools of a
powerful U.S. surveillance state, and threatened to curb
purchases of American tech products.
Surveillance opponents say the companies could do much more
than they have. An NSA slide released last month by journalist
Glenn Greenwald, titled "NSA Strategic Partnerships," touted
"alliances with over 80 major global corporations" that
supported the NSA's cyber offensive and defensive missions.
The slide named 12 companies, including the largest U.S.
telecom carriers and Microsoft, Intel Corp,
Hewlett-Packard Co and Cisco Systems Inc. None
of those companies have renounced working with the agency or
said that they would limit their cooperation to defensive
measures.
All four of the tech companies in the group said they do not
deliberately incorporate spying "back doors" into their
products, but that leaves open a number of possibilities,
including mandated or voluntary efforts to target individual
customers or groups.
"Legally, the NSA can compel you to provide access to
information," said Ashkan Soltani, a privacy researcher in
Washington D.C. "The only way around this is to engineer systems
to prevent access, or at least make it detectable." Google's new
email tool is one example of that, and smaller companies are
trying other formulas that retain little information about
users.
PRESSING FOR REFORMS
The tech companies see improving their defenses as only the
first step. Microsoft and other companies are also pressing
governments to negotiate limits on cyber-spying.
A group of nine major companies formed a group called Reform
Government Surveillance, which on Thursday took out newspaper
advertisements urging the Senate to strengthen a House reform
bill and ban bulk Internet surveillance.
Both Cisco and Microsoft also have said U.S. law should
clearly protect data stored elsewhere. Smith said Microsoft
would fight to overturn a recent federal magistrate's ruling
forcing it to produce customer information from Dublin.
If that fails, Smith said, there are other means to draw the
line at the U.S. border, including administration policy changes
and new legislation.
Even if none of the three branches of government end up
backing Microsoft's position, Smith said the company can change
its business processes, such as by using joint ventures instead
of subsidiaries, or its technology, such as by giving only users
the encryption keys to their data.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Tiffany Wu)