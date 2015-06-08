WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. Army said on Monday it temporarily took down its website after an element of the army.mil service provider's content was compromised in a hacking incident.

"After this came to our attention, the Army took appropriate preventive measures to ensure there was no breach of Army data by taking down the website temporarily," said Army Brigadier General Malcolm Frost, the chief of Army public affairs.

