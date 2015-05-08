(Adds comments by cybersecurity experts)
By Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON May 8 The United States said on
Friday it has asked Beijing to investigate reports that China
interfered with Internet content hosted outside the country and
used it to attack U.S. websites.
"We are concerned by reports that China has used a new cyber
capability to interfere with the ability of worldwide Internet
users to access content hosted outside of China," State
Department spokesman Jeff Rathke said.
"The cyber attack manipulated international web traffic
intended for one of China's biggest web services companies and
turned it into malicious traffic directed at U.S. sites," Rathke
told a news briefing.
He said the United States asked Chinese authorities to
investigate the cyber attack and report its findings.
The Chinese government has repeatedly denied it has anything
to do with hacking.
China's "Great Cannon" is a distinct cyber attack tool that
hijacks traffic to or from individual IP addresses and allows
China to target "any foreign computer that communicates with any
China-based website," according to an analysis from information
technology research group Citizen Lab of Toronto.
Justin W. Clarke, a senior security researcher at Cylance
cybersecurity firm, called the Great Cannon a "potentially
devastating tool" that is "one of the biggest cyber weapons that
has become publicly known."
"Every user in China could be potentially weaponized by
their government," he said.
After attacks that included the December hacking of Sony
Pictures attributed to North Korea, the United States
wanted to send a message, said cybersecurity expert James Lewis,
a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International
Studies.
"This was China going outside China to stifle dissent and
coming into the U.S. to do it," Lewis said. "So coming on the
heels of Sony ... they feel they have to send a really strong
message: 'You guys are really crossing the line.'"
In March, U.S. coding site GitHub said it was deflecting
most of the traffic from a days-long cyberattack that had caused
intermittent outages for the social coding site, with the Wall
Street Journal citing China as the source of the attack.
The attackers pushed massive amounts of traffic to GitHub by
redirecting overseas users of the popular Chinese search engine
Baidu Inc, the Journal reported.
GitHub supplies coding tools for developers and calls itself
the world's largest code host.
The newspaper said they targeted two GitHub pages that link
to copies of websites banned in China - a New York Times Co
Mandarin-language site and Greatfire.org, which helps
Chinese users circumvent government censorship.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott and Dan
Grebler)