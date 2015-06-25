BRIEF-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of his IBM stake in Q1, Q2 2017- CNBC
WASHINGTON, June 25 The United States' intelligence chief said on Thursday that China was the top suspect in a hack of a U.S. agency that compromised the personnel records of millions of Americans, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper made the comment at a Washington intelligence conference, the Journal reported. "You have to kind of salute the Chinese for what they did," given the difficulty of the intrusion, the paper quoted Clapper as saying. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.