WASHINGTON, July 22 While it privately points
the finger at China for massive hacking into the personal data
of millions of federal employees, the U.S. government does not
plan to publicly blame Beijing, U.S. officials said on
Wednesday.
President Barack Obama's administration is still debating
how it should respond to the breaches, which American officials
acknowledge were huge and damaging. China denies any involvement
in hacking U.S. databases.
U.S. officials have said basic job application data
submitted by 4.2 million people was hacked in a breach disclosed
in April and more sensitive security clearance application and
investigation data related to 21.5 million Americans was
compromised in a hack revealed in May.
The U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
said the hacks were arguably the worst breaches of officially
held personal data in U.S. history.
But they and other experts said that targeting sensitive
government data, including employees' personal data, is the kind
of activity expected of foreign spy agencies.
"This really falls more in the world of traditional
espionage. It's sort of more shame on us than anything else,"
said Brian Finch, a cybersecurity expert with the Pillsbury law
firm in Washington. "We just got had if you will by the Chinese
government and it's really more our fault than anything else."
U.S. government bodies, including spy agencies, also spy on
foreign governments and conduct sweeping data-collection. This
includes, for example, tapping into undersea telecommunications
cables, as exposed in documents leaked by former National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Some U.S. government sources said Washington would prefer to
avoid engaging with China and other governments in public spats
over activities that the United States itself pursues. They fear
this could provoke foreign spies either to step up intelligence
collection or tighten security measures, or both.
There was some support in Congress for publicly naming
China.
"I think there is a lot of deterrence value in showing that
you know who the adversary is," said Republican Senator Susan
Collins, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, as she
introduced legislation to boost government cybersecurity.
U.S. officials said the Obama administration had not totally
ruled out retaliatory measures against China for the hacking.
Even if new sanctions or other actions were undertaken, it
was also possible Washington would not publicly link this to the
hacking attacks, but rather advise China privately that the
penalties are related to hacking, they said.
