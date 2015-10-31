EMERGING MARKETS-Hawkish Fed, lower commodities weigh on emerging stocks, FX

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, May 4 Hawkish tones from the U.S. Federal Reserve, easing commodity prices and lacklustre Chinese data weighed on emerging market assets on Thursday with stocks extending losses for a second day and currencies weakening. MSCI's emerging market index fell 0.3 percent as bourses in much of Asia and Turkey lost ground. Stocks in China closed at a three-month low after a survey showed activ