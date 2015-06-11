WASHINGTON, June 11 The U.S. Senate failed on
Thursday to advance legislation to strengthen protections
against cyber attacks, as Democrats banded together to oppose
the measure's inclusion in a defense policy bill President
Barack Obama has threatened to veto.
By a 56-40 vote, lawmakers decided largely along party lines
not to move ahead with the measure as an amendment to the
National Defense Authorization Act.
The vote came after the government announced late last week
that hackers, possibly linked to China, had stolen millions of
federal employees' records from its computers. It was the third
time in three years that the Senate has failed to advance
bipartisan cyber security legislation.
However, the bill to extend liability protection for
companies that share information about cyber attacks might not
be dead.
A spokesman for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell said he had not announced how he would proceed. A
spokesman for Harry Reid, the Senate Democratic leader, said the
measure would likely pass quickly if McConnell brought it to the
floor under regular order.
Republicans, the majority party in both the Senate and House
of Representatives, had said they sought to include the cyber
security measure in the defense bill to move it quickly.
But Democrats accused them of seeking to make it more
difficult for Obama to carry out his veto threat, saying the
cyber security measure would have passed easily if McConnell
brought it up as a standalone bill.
The House passed its version of the bill by 355 to 63 in
April, with strong support from both parties. It passed the
Senate Intelligence Committee 14-1.
Obama has threatened to veto the defense bill for reasons
including the use of a special war fund to exempt the Department
of Defense from mandatory spending caps. His fellow Democrats in
Congress also object to that budget plan.
