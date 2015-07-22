By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, July 22
WASHINGTON, July 22 Republican and Democratic
U.S. senators introduced legislation on Wednesday to give the
Department of Homeland Security more authority to protect
government Internet addresses, hoping to prevent more cyber
attacks like recent massive breaches at the government's hiring
office.
Katherine Archuleta, the chief of the Office of Personnel
Management (OPM), resigned earlier this month after the computer
hacks, possibly linked to China, put the personal data of some
22 million Americans at risk. The attacks prompted calls in
Congress for huge improvements in monitoring and protection of
government systems.
"This cyber attack points to a broader problem," said
Republican Senator Susan Collins, one of the bill's lead
sponsors.
Among other things, the legislation would give the DHS the
authority to monitor all federal agencies in the "dot-gov"
Internet domain, and operate defensive countermeasures.
Currently, each agency monitors its own networks and then
requests help from the DHS if it feels it needs it.
The measure also would direct the DHS to conduct risk
assessments of any network within the government domain.
Sponsors of the bill include Collins and fellow Republican
Senators Dan Coats and Kelly Ayotte, as well as Democratic
Senators Mark Warner, Barbara Mikulski and Claire McCaskill.
Warner said the intention was for the DHS to protect
"dot-gov" web addresses the way the National Security Agency
protects "dot-mil" military addresses.
The senators said they looked to offer their bill as an
amendment to another cyber security measure, extending liability
protection for companies that share information about cyber
attacks, which has been making its way through Congress.
Collins, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said
she thought the Senate could vote on the legislation within
weeks, either before leaving in early August for a four-week
recess, or in early September.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alan Crosby)