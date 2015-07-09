BRIEF-Mondadori unit completes disposal of NaturaBuy
* Its subsidiary Mondadori France has completed, following the purchase of the 20% minority interest in the share capital, the disposal of 100 pct of NaturaBuy SAS
WASHINGTON, July 9 A White House National Security Council official said on Thursday he was "not really prepared to comment" on whether China was responsible for a hack of sensitive U.S. Office of Personnel Management data, adding that the investigation was continuing.
Asked during a conference call with reporters whether China was responsible, Michael Daniel, special assistant to the president and cybersecurity coordinator at the National Security Council, said that "at this point the investigation into the attribution of this event is still ongoing and we are exploring all of the different options that we have."
He added that "we're not really prepared to comment at this time on the attribution behind this event." (Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Its subsidiary Mondadori France has completed, following the purchase of the 20% minority interest in the share capital, the disposal of 100 pct of NaturaBuy SAS
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc said on Tuesday it plans to begin rolling out a fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019, helped by the airwaves it bought in the U.S. government's spectrum auction last month.