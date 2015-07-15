WASHINGTON, July 15 The Federal Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement agencies from around the world have shut down Darkode, an international online forum used by cybercriminals, and brought charges against 12 people linked to the site, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Darkode represented one of the gravest threats to the integrity of data on computers in the United States and around the world and was the most sophisticated English-speaking forum for criminal computer hackers in the world," U.S. Attorney David Hickton said in announcing the charges in Pittsburgh.

(Writing by Bill Trott Editing by Doina Chiacu)