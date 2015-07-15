(Adds details from Justice, Europol on investigation)
By Bill Trott
WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. authorities working
with law enforcement officials abroad have shut down the Darkode
online forum used by cybercriminals around the world and charged
12 people linked to the site, the Justice Department said on
Wednesday.
U.S. Attorney David Hickton announced the charges in
Pittsburgh and called Darkode "a cyber hornet's nest of criminal
hackers."
"Of the roughly 800 criminal Internet forums worldwide,
Darkode represented one of the gravest threats to the integrity
of data on computers in the United States," he said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. attorney's
office in Pittsburgh led the investigation, known as Operation
Shrouded Horizon. It included authorities from Europol and 20
countries in Europe and Latin America as well as Israel, Nigeria
and Australia.
The Justice Department said 12 people were charged, mostly
in the United States, in what it called the largest coordinated
international law enforcement effort ever directed at an online
cybercriminal forum.
Europol said there had been 28 arrests.
The investigation is continuing as authorities look into a
total of 70 Darkode members and associates worldwide, the
Justice Department said.
Cybercriminals used Darkode to trade stolen data as well as
hacking and spam tools and services, and methods for
cyberattacks on governments and companies. It was an
invitation-only website, hidden by well protected Internet
servers.
The darkode.com website on Wednesday showed logos of various
law enforcement agencies and a notice saying the domain had been
seized by the FBI as part of an investigation with international
agencies.
"Darkode was unusual because it was a virtual crossroads for
criminal hackers from a variety of languages, countries and
backgrounds," said Brian Krebs, who writes about cybercrime on
krebsonsecurity.com and had infiltrated the forum in order to
study it.
"For many years, some of the most accomplished
cybercriminals sold their wares and services on this forum,
including everything from denial-of-service attacks for hire to
malicious software and stolen identities and credit cards."
Among those charged was Johan Anders Gudmunds of Sollebrunn,
Sweden, known as Synthet!c, who the Justice Department said was
Darkode's administrator. Residents of Pennsylvania, New York,
Florida, Indiana, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Slovenia, Spain and
Pakistan also were indicted.
Those charged are accused of crimes including conspiring to
commit computer fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, selling
and using malware programs that could steal data from computers
and cellphones and using "bot" networks to take over computers
and send spam emails.
(Writing and reporting by Bill Trott; editing by Doina Chiacu
and G Crosse)