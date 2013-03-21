WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. government on
Thursday warned computer users to beware of fake emails they may
receive from hackers claiming to be from the Department of
Homeland Security and demanding money to reinstate use of their
computer.
Homeland Security's U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team,
or US-CERT, published an alert on its website warning it had
received reports of DHS-themed "ransomware."
"Users who are being targeted by the ransomware receive an
email message claiming that use of their computer has been
suspended and that the user must pay a fine to unblock it," the
warning said, adding that the ransomware falsely claims to be
from the department and its National Cyber Security Division.
Ransomware is increasingly widespread malicious software
that purports to encrypt a user's files and then demands payment
to unlock them.
US-CERT urged users and systems administrations to use
caution if they find a questionable email message that could
contain the ransomware. It said to urge users not to click on
the messages or submit any information to Web pages.
(Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Doina Chiacu)