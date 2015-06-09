(Adds new White House comment, security expert and background)
WASHINGTON, June 9 As Washington weighs new
cybersecurity steps amid a public backlash over mass
surveillance, U.S. tech companies warned President Barack Obama
not to weaken increasingly sophisticated encryption systems
designed to protect consumers' privacy.
In a strongly worded letter to Obama on Monday, two industry
associations for major software and hardware companies said, "We
are opposed to any policy actions or measures that would
undermine encryption as an available and effective tool."
The Information Technology Industry Council and the Software
and Information Industry Association, representing tech giants,
including Apple Inc, Google Inc, Facebook Inc
, IBM and Microsoft Corp, fired the
latest salvo in what is shaping up to be a long fight over
government access into smart phones and other digital devices.
Obama administration officials, led by the FBI, have pushed
the companies to find ways to let law enforcement bypass
encryption to investigate illegal activities, including
terrorism threats, but not weaken it so that criminals and
computer hackers could penetrate the defenses.
So far, however, the White House has not spelled out
specific regulatory or legislative steps it might seek.
Some cybersecurity experts are skeptical that Congress will
take legislative action to expand the administration's powers
anytime soon, noting recent lopsided votes in the House of
Representatives to rein in surveillance.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest, responding to Reuters'
inquiries, said the administration "firmly supports the
development and robust adoption of strong encryption."
But he added there were concerns about "the use of
encryption by terrorists and other criminals to conceal and
enable crimes and other malicious activity."
FBI'S INTENTIONS KEY
Kate Martin, director of the Center for National Security
Studies, a civil liberties watchdog group, said, "The ultimate
question is whether the FBI is going to seek legislation that
would put limits on development of encryption tools."
The Obama administration is in the midst of an internal
debate on the matter. Martin said the recent naming of Ed
Felten, a computer science and public affairs expert, as deputy
U.S. chief technology officer was an indication that Obama
"takes seriously the privacy concerns."
But at the same time, she noted, "Technology, and especially
the globalization of communications, has outpaced U.S. law."
The debate over whether there should be limits on encryption
should include the question of whether there should be limits on
when the government can lawfully get access to people's private
information, Martin said.
The industry letter to Obama also was sent to FBI Director
James Comey, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, Attorney
General Loretta Lynch and other Cabinet heads.
Days earlier, the United States enacted legislation that
will curtail the government's ability to scoop up huge volumes
of data related to records of Americans' telephone calls.
At the same time, Washington is being battered by computer
hacks. Last week a massive breach was disclosed at the U.S.
Office of Personnel Management, with records of up to 4 million
current and former federal employees possibly compromised.
An explosion in government surveillance was an outgrowth of
the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and was exposed
by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
The industry groups noted that online commerce has
flourished in part because consumers believed their payment
information would be secure.
"Consumer trust in digital products and services is an
essential component enabling continued economic growth of the
online marketplace," the industry wrote.
"Accordingly, we urge you not to pursue any policy or
proposal that would require or encourage companies to weaken
these technologies, including the weakening of encryption or
creating encryption 'work-arounds'."
