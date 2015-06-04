WASHINGTON, June 4 A foreign entity or government is believed to be behind a massive cyber breach that compromised the data of about 4 million current and former U.S. government employees, a law enforcement official said on Thursday.

The official would neither confirm nor deny that China was the principal suspect. Media reports said U.S. officials suspected the cyber attack originated in China.

The breach was spotted about two weeks ago and has been under investigation since then, the official said. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Peter Cooney and Sandra Maler)