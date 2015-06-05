WASHINGTON, June 5 Data stolen in the recent
hack of U.S. government computers includes security clearance
information and background checks dating to 1985, a U.S.
official said, underlining the far-reaching scale of one of the
largest known thefts of federal government data.
"This is deep. The data goes back to 1985. This means that
they potentially have information about retirees, and they could
know what they did after leaving government," said the official,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Access to information from the breach at Office of Personnel
Management computer networks, such as birthdates, Social
Security numbers and bank information, could help hackers test
potential passwords to other sites, including those containing
information about critical weapons systems, said the official.
"That could give them a huge advantage."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Jason Szep and Doina
Chiacu)