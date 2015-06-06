(Adds data on number of current workers affected)
By Andrea Shalal and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, June 5 Data stolen from U.S.
government computers by suspected Chinese hackers included
security clearance information and background checks dating back
three decades, U.S. officials said on Friday, underlining the
scope of one of the largest known cyber attacks on federal
networks.
The breach of computer systems of the Office of Personnel
Management was disclosed on Thursday by the Obama
administration, which said records of up to 4 million current
and former federal employees may have been compromised.
A total of 2.1 million current U.S. government workers were
affected, according to a source familiar with the FBI-led
investigation into the incident.
Accusations by U.S. government sources of a Chinese role in
the cyber attack, including possible state sponsorship, could
further strain ties between Washington and Beijing. Tensions are
already heightened over Chinese assertiveness in pursuit of
territorial claims in the South China Sea.
The hacking also raises questions about how the United
States would respond if it confirmed that the Chinese government
was behind it.
Several U.S. officials, who requested anonymity, said the
hackers were believed to have been based in China but that it
was not yet known if the Chinese government or criminal elements
were involved.
Another U.S. official said the breach was being investigated
as a matter of national security, meaning it may have originated
from a foreign government.
The cyber attack was among the most extensive thefts of
information on the federal work force, and one U.S. defense
official said it was clearly aimed at gaining valuable
information for intelligence purposes.
"This is deep. The data goes back to 1985," a U.S. official
said. "This means that they potentially have information about
retirees, and they could know what they did after leaving
government."
Access to data from OPM's computers, such as birth dates,
Social Security numbers and bank information, could help hackers
test potential passwords to other sites, including those with
information about weapons systems, the official said.
"That could give them a huge advantage," the official said.
According to a U.S. House of Representatives memo seen by
Reuters, OPM knows what types of data were exposed to the
hackers but not what data was taken. The memo was sent to House
staff by Chief Administrative Officer Ed Cassidy, whose office
provides support services to the House, including cyber security
services.
In addition, the State Department said in a memo to its
employees that most of them had not been exposed to the breach
because their data was not housed on the hacked OPM systems.
Only those who had previously been employed by another federal
agency may have been exposed, it said.
Investigators have linked the OPM breach to earlier thefts
of personal data from millions of records at Anthem Inc
, the second largest U.S. health insurer, and Premera
Blue Cross, a healthcare services provider.
It was the second computer break-in in less than a year at
OPM, the federal government's personnel office, and the latest
in a string of cyber attacks on U.S. agencies, some of which
have been blamed on Chinese hackers.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said such accusations
had been frequent of late and were irresponsible. Hacking
attacks were often cross-border and hard to trace, he said.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said, "It's not clear who
the perpetrators are," but he noted that President Barack Obama
and his aides regularly raise with their Chinese counterparts
concerns about Chinese behavior in cyberspace.
Disclosure of the latest computer breach comes ahead of the
annual U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue scheduled for
June 22-24 in Washington, D.C. Cyber security was already
expected to be high on the agenda.
U.S. officials said the talks would proceed as scheduled, as
would Obama's plans to host Chinese President Xi Jinping on a
state visit to Washington in the fall.
U.S. LIKELY TO MOVE CAUTIOUSLY
At Friday's White House briefing, Earnest dodged the
question of whether Washington might retaliate if it was
determined that a state had been involved in the hacking.
In December, U.S. officials moved swiftly to accuse North
Korea of being behind a high-profile attack on Sony
over a movie depicting the assassination of North Korea's
leader, and Obama vowed that the United States would respond.
Some lawmakers and defense officials want a more aggressive
U.S. stance against cyber breaches, including legislation to
strengthen U.S. cyber defenses. But the administration is likely
to move cautiously in response to any Chinese role, mindful of
the potential harm from escalating cyber warfare between the
world's two biggest economies.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe of
the OPM attack, and vowed that it would bring to account those
responsible for the hacking.
OPM detected new malicious activity affecting its
information systems in April and the Department of Homeland
Security (DHS) said it concluded early in May that OPM's data
had been compromised and about 4 million workers may have been
affected.
Hackers hit OPM's IT systems and its data stored at the
Department of the Interior's data center, a shared service
center for federal agencies, a DHS official said on condition of
anonymity.
Chinese hackers were also blamed for penetrating OPM's
computer networks last year, The New York Times reported last
July, citing unidentified U.S. officials.
James Lewis, a cyber security expert at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies think tank, said the U.S.
disclosure of the hacking could signal Washington's plan to push
hard on cyber issues at this month's talks.
"The Chinese have been saying privately, and somewhat in
public, that we want the summit to go really well. 'Let's not
talk about espionage. Let's talk about how we can work
together'," said Lewis, a former State Department official.
"This might be a U.S. response to that: 'No, we are going to
talk about espionage.'"
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart, David Brunnstrom, Julia
Edwards, Roberta Rampton, David Lawder and Susan Cornwell;
