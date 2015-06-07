WASHINGTON, June 7 The chairman of the U.S.
House Homeland Security Committee said on Sunday the Chinese
government was likely to have been behind the recent breach of
U.S. government computers, which may have compromised the
personal data of 4 million current and former federal employees.
The U.S. government last week said it was still
investigating the source of the theft of data from the computer
systems of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, including
security clearance information and background checks dating back
three decades.
Given the nature of the hack and its targets, Republican
Michael McCaul said he believed the attack had originated with
the Chinese government.
"I believe in my judgment that all threat indicators point
to the fact that it is China," McCaul said on CBS's "Face the
Nation" program.
"It was not done to steal credit card information," he
added. "It qualifies as espionage, and it raises all sorts of
issues that we need to deal with."
Several U.S. officials had said on condition of anonymity
that the hackers were believed to have been based in China,
though it was not yet known if the Chinese government or
criminal elements were involved.
"This was the most significant breach of federal networks in
U.S. history," McCaul said.
The hacking raises questions about how the United States
would respond if it confirmed the Chinese government was
responsible.
Representative Peter King, a senior Republican member of the
House Homeland Security Committee, was asked on "Fox News
Sunday" if Washington needed to retaliate.
"I believe we do," he said. "But the fact is, nothing should
be telegraphed in advance."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Kevin Liffey)