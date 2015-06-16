By Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu
| WASHINGTON, June 16
WASHINGTON, June 16 The data breach exposing the
personal data of millions of federal workers reflects decades of
neglect of the U.S. government's computer systems and could have
been much worse, the head of the Office of Personnel Management
said on Tuesday.
Katherine Archuleta said two security breaches OPM detected
in the spring were discovered and contained because of new
security measures the agency has taken in the last year,
according to prepared testimony.
One breach discovered in April affected personnel records
and the other, detected in May, affected background
investigations for current, former and prospective government
employees she said.
Both intrusions occurred before the security measures were
in place, but Archuleta did not specify when.
"In an average month, OPM, for example thwarts 10 million
confirmed intrusion attempts targeting our network. These
attacks will not stop - if anything, they will increase," she
said in testimony prepared for a hearing of the House of
Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
The Obama administration disclosed this month that hackers
had stolen data on millions of current and former U.S.
government employees from OPM computer systems. The White House
says up to 4 million people were affected.
U.S. officials suspect the cyber attack was linked to China
but the administration has not yet publicly accused Beijing.
China denies any involvement in hacking U.S. databases.
Accusations of a Chinese role in the attack could further
strain ties between Washington and Beijing, and raised questions
about how the United States might respond if China's involvement
were confirmed.
The annual "Strategic and Economic Dialogue" between U.S.
and Chinese officials is scheduled for next week.
Officials have since acknowledged that the information
stolen also includes personnel records and sensitive information
on millions of people, including military and intelligence
personnel and contractors, who had obtained security clearances.
The hacks came before OPM had fully implemented new security
procedures that restricted remote access for network
administrators and reviewed connections to outside systems
through the Internet.
"I want to emphasize that cyber security issues that the
Government is facing is a problem that has been decades in the
making, due to a lack of investment in federal IT systems and a
lack of efforts in both the public and private sectors to secure
our internet infrastructure," Archuleta said.
(Editing by W Simon)