WASHINGTON Nov 4 Iran's Revolutionary Guards
stepped up hacking of email and social media accounts of Obama
administration officials in recent weeks in cyber attacks
believed linked to the arrest of an Iranian-American businessman
in Tehran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper, citing unnamed U.S. officials, said people
working on Iran policy appeared to be the focus of the cyber
attacks, with personnel in the State Department's Office of
Iranian Affairs and the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs among
those hacked. Other targets included journalists and academics.
The latest reports of a surge in hacking attacks come after
a landmark international agreement in July that eased severe
economic sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran curbing its
nuclear program to ensure it is not used for developing weapons.
The Revolutionary Guards, a powerful branch of the Iranian
military, have regularly made hacking attacks on U.S. government
agencies in recent years, but a source told the Journal the
hacking increased after the arrest of Siamak Namazi in
mid-October.
"We're aware of certain reports involving Iran," a senior
administration official told Reuters in response to the Journal
story. "While I don't have a comment on the specific reports, we
are aware that hackers in Iran and elsewhere often use cyber
attacks to gain information or make connections with targets of
interest."
Namazi is head of strategic planning for Crescent Petroleum,
an oil and gas company in the United Arab Emirates and has
worked for think tanks in Washington. He had been detained and
interrogated regularly by the Revolutionary Guards before his
arrest.
U.S. officials believe some of the more recent attacks may
be linked to reports of detained dual citizens and others," a
source told the Journal.
Namazi's friends and business associates said Revolutionary
Guards confiscated his computer after ransacking his family's
home in Tehran, the Journal reported.
A spokesman at Iran's U.N. mission in New York told the
newspaper that Tehran had been falsely accused of cyber attacks.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Peter Cooney)