By Doina Chiacu
| WASHINGTON, Sept 16
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 While U.S. military leaders
appeared before Congress to outline their strategy to fight
Islamic State militants on the battlefield, the National
Security Agency chief said on Tuesday he was watching the
media-savvy group's cyber capabilities.
Asked whether the Sunni Muslim group was planning cyber
attacks on U.S. interests, Admiral Mike Rogers said he could not
discuss specifics of the organization's technical capabilities.
"We need to assume that there will be a cyber dimension
increasingly in almost any scenario that we're dealing with,"
Rogers said at a cybersecurity conference in Washington.
"Counterterrorism is no different. Clearly, ISIL has been
very aggressive in the use of media, in the use of technology,
in the use of the Internet. It's something I'm watching," he
said, using an acronym for the group.
Islamic State, which controls large swaths of Iraq and
Syria, has posted carefully choreographed beheading videos
online, trumpeted its violent acts on Twitter and used social
media to recruit foreign Islamists to the fight.
"Its public messaging and social media is as slick and as
effective as any I've ever seen from a terrorist organization,"
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told the Council on
Foreign Relations in New York last week.
The group's capabilities beyond using YouTube and Facebook
are less clear.
Cybersecurity expert James Lewis of the Center for Strategic
and International Studies said he does not think Islamic State
poses any immediate cyber threat to American interests.
"They'd need a connection to the Syrians, Iranians or the
Russians, and that's unlikely to happen," Lewis said. "They're
also nuts and cyber doesn't scratch the itch."
Rogers, speaking generally on how cybersecurity threats are
proliferating across all aspects of American life, said, "There
is nothing but increased activity out there."
As Pentagon officials told Congress on Tuesday they were
preparing for a longer-term campaign against Islamic State in
Syria and Iraq, Rogers said cyber defense was a
long-haul effort.
The U.S. Cyber Command he leads hopes to have 6,200 cyber
employees by 2016 to detect and deflect such threats, and Rogers
urged greater cooperation on cybersecurity between government,
business and industry.
"There are a lot of groups out there - individuals,
nation-states - who feel that this is an area worth investing
in, because it achieves positive outcomes for them if they can
penetrate systems," Rogers said at the Billington Cybersecurity
Summit.
"This is not a small problem and it's not one that's going
to go away."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)