(Adds disruption to security clearance system)
By Mark Hosenball and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, July 10 The chief of the U.S.
federal hiring office resigned on Friday after massive computer
hacks at the agency that put the personal data of more than 22
million Americans at risk, including people seeking sensitive
security clearances.
The White House said Katherine Archuleta had stepped down as
head of the Office of Personnel Management and that OPM was
enhancing cyber-security measures, such as limiting the number
of "privileged users" of computer data.
Archuleta, facing a chorus of demands from Congress for her
ouster, said in a statement she had told President Barack Obama
it was "best for me to step aside and allow new leadership to
step in."
Beth Cobert, who works in the White House budget office,
will become acting OPM director, the White House said.
The departure of Archuleta will not fix OPM's serious
cyber-security weaknesses, which Obama administration officials
conceded would take months, possibly years, to address.
Republicans in Congress accused the administration of being
flat-footed on the growing problem of computer hacks. White
House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters it was conducting a
"rapid assessment" of cyber security measures with the aim of
accelerating improvements.
The latest hacking revelation at OPM, revealed on Thursday,
followed what the OPM called a "separate but related" computer
incursion involving the theft of data on 4.2 million current and
former federal workers.
Because many of the same people were affected by both hacks,
the total comes to about 22.1 million people, or almost 7
percent of the U.S. population, making the incidents among the
most damaging cyber security breaches ever.
Social Security numbers and other sensitive data, including
possibly compromising secrets gathered for security clearances,
were stolen from OPM computers in the sweeping intrusions. [ID:
nL1N0ZP242]
The United States has identified China as the leading
suspect, but China's Foreign Ministry has dismissed that as
"absurd logic."
Archuleta's departure came a day after Republican House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner issued a statement saying
that he had "no confidence" in OPM's current leadership.
On Friday, Boehner, citing chronic problems at the Veterans
Administration that led to the resignation of Secretary Eric
Shinseki last year, said a change in personnel did not always
lead to real change and Obama had to "repair" the OPM problems.
Archuleta, a high-ranking official in Obama's 2012
re-election campaign, was appointed to the top OPM job in May
2013 and sworn in the following November, becoming the first
Latina to head the federal agency.
The computer hacks at OPM, coupled with computer glitches
this week that disrupted operations at both the New York Stock
Exchange and United Airlines, have raised serious concerns in
Congress about the security of major U.S. computer systems.
In a related matter, arrangements for granting security
clearances to employees and contractors have been seriously
affected since a computer system used to receive and process
applications was turned off temporarily on June 29, government
security sources said.
The digital system, called E-QIP, had been the main platform
through which applicants submitted detailed information about
their background on a questionnaire known as Standard Form 86.
The system was shut down for security enhancements.
A source familiar with the process said there were now
serious problems handling the flow of paper forms, and concern
that digitizing them could expose them to the risk of hacking.
A senior Obama Administration official acknowledged that the
process had been "hindered" by the E-QIP shutdown but said the
digital system would be restored in four to six weeks.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Lisa Lambert;
Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Tom Brown)