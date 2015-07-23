By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON, July 23
WASHINGTON, July 23 The U.S. government's hiring
office, hit recently by a massive computer hack, said on
Thursday it was restarting its online system for processing
security clearance applications.
Shut down in late June for "security enhancements," the
Office of Personnel Management's e-QIP system was back on line,
OPM spokesman Sam Schumach said in a statement.
He said, however, that the system would only "incrementally"
be re-opened to users so as to "resume this service in an
efficient and orderly way."
OPM was sorely criticized after it reported in April and May
that computer breaches had compromised job and security
clearance personal data related to more than 22 million people.
The e-QIP system was shut down two weeks ago as a precaution.
Bringing e-QIP back up incrementally means that, at first,
only clearance applicants who had already started submitting
data to the system for their clearance applications would be
invited to start using it again.
New applicants would be unable to use the system for an
unspecified time period, an official said.
OPM's statement said that it had turned off e-QIP
"proactively" and that there was no evidence that a
"vulnerability" discovered in the system had been "exploited" by
hackers.
Separately, government officials have acknowledged that data
submitted by 4.2 million federal job applicants, as well as
security clearance data for 21.5 million individuals, some of
them relatives of clearance applicants, likely was compromised
in two computer breaches disclosed earlier this year.
Officials have privately blamed China for hacking into the
data, but the Obama administration has indicated it is reluctant
to publicly accuse the Chinese of this kind of spying.
China has dismissed as "irresponsible and unscientific" any
suggestion that it was behind the hacking.
Some administration officials have said the disabling of
e-QIP seriously "hindered" the security clearance process
because agencies and contractors who dealt with clearance
applications were not set up to handle replacement paper
applications.
An OPM official said the government still had not started to
notify any of the 21.5 million individuals whose data was
suspected of being compromised.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, David Storey, Toni Reinhold)