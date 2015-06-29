By Megan Cassella
| WASHINGTON, June 29
Management (OPM) said on Monday it would temporarily suspend a
program it uses to complete background investigations, following
a data breach that compromised the personal information of
millions of Americans.
The program, called Electronic Questionnaires for
Investigations Processing (e-QIP), was not involved in either of
two attacks by suspected Chinese hackers on personnel data and
applications for security clearances, OPM said. The breaches
were announced earlier this month.
After a security review ordered by Director Katherine
Archuleta found a vulnerability in the system, OPM said it would
take e-QIP offline for 4-6 weeks until security can be enhanced.
In a statement, the agency said there was no evidence the
vulnerability had been exploited.
But the move amounts to an implicit admission the electronic
submission system is vulnerable, and some agencies are
considering switching to a more old-school process of submitting
data on paper, according to sources familiar with the issue who
are unauthorized to speak publicly about it.
The breach has fueled doubts about the centralized
electronic system set up to process security clearances after
the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks, and could prompt some
intelligence agencies and others to switch back to their own
applications, the sources said.
The electronic system is designed to collect massive amounts
of personal data, ranging from financial histories to
information about relatives, from those undergoing federal
background checks. Employees sign in using their Social Security
numbers.
Brian Kaveney, who heads the security clearance practice at
Armstrong Teasdale, said the move would have serious
consequences for companies seeking security clearances for their
employees, compounding a logjam caused by mandatory budget cuts
in 2013.
"This security measure will doubtlessly increase the
processing time of clearance applications and potentially create
a backlog, slowing business efforts to deliver classified goods
and services to the federal government," Kaveney said in an
interview.
"Several federal agencies have worked incredibly hard to
reduce the backlog caused by 2013's budget sequestration and
other issues, and now we may be facing a similar slowdown caused
by security problems."
The announcement follows widespread doubts among lawmakers
about Archuleta's ability to lead OPM following the announcement
earlier this month of the sweeping breaches.
Archuleta has so far refused to answer where the attacks
originated or how many people were affected, leading many in
Congress to call for her resignation.
The massive data breach is now believed to have affected
well over 10 million separate users, the sources said. The
Federal Bureau of Investigation has said up to 18 million could
have been affected.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella and Andrea Shalal; Editing by
Richard Chang)