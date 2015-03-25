LONDON, March 25 The United States called on
Wednesday for an international consensus to tackle the growing
threat of cyber crime in financial services and other sectors,
saying governments alone cannot tackle the problem.
"We now need to develop consensus around ways to respond to
this threat," U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin
told the CityWeek conference in London.
Any solution will be suboptimal if governments act alone
with the help of the financial services sector, she said.
"There is no silver bullet," she said.
Reaching a state of absolute cyber security is an
unattainable goal. "Each of us must recognise this risk is
perhaps the most pressing operational risk of our time," Raskin
said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)