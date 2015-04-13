SEATTLE, April 13 Computer security researchers
said they have uncovered a new variation on an old weakness in
Microsoft Corp's Windows operating system that could
theoretically allow hackers to steal login credentials from
hundreds of millions of PCs.
The vulnerability, named 'Redirect to SMB' by security firm
Cylance, is similar to one found in the late 1990s that took
advantage of a weakness in Windows and Microsoft's Internet
Explorer browser which made it possible for attackers to trick
Windows into signing on to a server controlled by hackers.
According to Cylance, if a hacker can get a Windows user to
click on a bad link in an email or on a website, it can
essentially hijack communications and steal sensitive
information once the user's computer has logged on to the
controlled sever.
The technique takes advantage of features in Windows Server
Message Block, commonly known as SMB. The new variation,
discovered by Cylance researcher Brian Wallace, has so far only
been recreated in the laboratory and has not been seen on
computers in the outside world.
Microsoft said the threat posed by the purported weakness
was not as great as Cylance supposed.
"Several factors would need to converge for a
'man-in-the-middle' cyberattack to occur. Our guidance was
updated in a Security Research and Defense blog in 2009, to help
address potential threats of this nature," said Microsoft in an
emailed statement. "There are also features in Windows, such as
Extended Protection for Authentication, which enhances existing
defenses for handling network connection credentials."
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Marguerita Choy)