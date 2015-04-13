(Adds details on attack, Carnegie Mellon CERT advisory,
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, April 13 Computer security researchers
said they have uncovered a new variation on an old weakness in
Microsoft Corp's Windows operating system that could
theoretically allow hackers to steal login credentials from
hundreds of millions of PCs.
The vulnerability, named 'Redirect to SMB' by security firm
Cylance, is similar to one found in the late 1990s that took
advantage of a weakness in Windows and Microsoft's Internet
Explorer browser which made it possible for attackers to trick
Windows into signing on to a server controlled by hackers.
According to Cylance, if a hacker can get a Windows user to
click on a bad link in an email or on a website, it can
essentially hijack communications and steal sensitive
information once the user's computer has logged on to the
controlled sever.
In the latest variation of the technique, Cylance said users
could be hacked without even clicking on a link, if attackers
intercept automated requests to log on to a remote server issued
by applications running in the background of a typical Windows
machine, for example to check for software updates.
The attack takes advantage of features in Windows Server
Message Block, commonly known as SMB. The new variation,
discovered by Cylance researcher Brian Wallace, has so far only
been recreated in the laboratory and has not been seen on
computers in the outside world.
Microsoft said the threat posed by the purported weakness
was not as great as Cylance supposed.
"Several factors would need to converge for a
'man-in-the-middle' cyberattack to occur. Our guidance was
updated in a Security Research and Defense blog in 2009, to help
address potential threats of this nature," said Microsoft in an
emailed statement. "There are also features in Windows, such as
Extended Protection for Authentication, which enhances existing
defenses for handling network connection credentials."
The CERT unit of the Software Engineering Institute at
Carnegie Mellon University, a federally funded body which tracks
computer bugs and internet security issues, issued a warning
about the vulnerability on Monday.
It said it was unaware of a full solution to the problem,
but suggested several ways of minimizing the vulnerability.
