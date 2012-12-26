* MacDermid said Toronto-area woman stole trade secrets
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Dec 26 In a decision that could make
it easier for businesses to police cybertheft in the workplace,
a U.S. appeals court revived a chemical company's lawsuit
accusing a former Toronto-area employee of using her home
computer to steal trade secrets from its Connecticut server.
Reversing a lower court ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals in New York said U.S.-based MacDermid Inc may pursue
civil damages claims against a former account manager under
Connecticut state law, even though she conducted her alleged
improper activity from her home in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Wednesday's decision may make it easier for U.S. companies
to crack down on alleged computer theft that occurs in remote
locations, including outside the country. In recent years, U.S.
courts increasingly have dealt with cases involving downloads of
corporate information by employees, both in criminal cases
brought by prosecutors and civil cases filed by companies.
Jackie Deiter, the MacDermid account manager, had worked for
the Waterbury, Connecticut-based company's MacDermid Chemicals
unit in Mississauga, Ontario, from May 2008 until her
termination in April 2011 for reasons unrelated to the lawsuit.
The company accused her of violating Connecticut laws on
unauthorized computer access and misappropriating trade secrets
by emailing customer data, laboratory reports, and pricing lists
drawn from its Waterbury server. It said this occurred soon
after Deiter had learned she was about to be fired.
Deiter admitted to emailing materials, but said in court
papers that she did so for her job, and because she could not
print at home from her employer-issued laptop.
U.S. District Judge Warren Eginton in New Haven, Connecticut
said in November 2011 that he had no jurisdiction over
MacDermid's lawsuit because Deiter had merely emailed
information "from one computer in Canada to another computer in
Canada."
But a unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit said
MacDermid's server was a computer under Connecticut law, and
that it did not matter that Deiter had accessed it from outside
the state, which she had never visited.
"Most Internet users, perhaps, have no idea of the location
of the servers through which they send their emails," Circuit
Judge Barrington Parker wrote for the panel.
"Here, however, MacDermid has alleged that Deiter knew that
the email servers she used and the confidential files she
misappropriated were both located in Connecticut," he added.
Parker also said "efficiency and social policies against
computer-based theft are generally best served" by handling
lawsuits in the states where computer files are misappropriated.
William Charamut, a lawyer for Deiter, declined to comment.
Lawyers for MacDermid did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. No criminal charges have been filed against Deiter.
In February, the 2nd Circuit threw out a federal criminal
case against a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc computer
programmer, saying his alleged theft of high-frequency trading
code was not a crime under federal law.
Six months later, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance
brought New York state criminal charges against the programmer,
Sergey Aleynikov, over the same activity. Aleynikov has pleaded
not guilty.
The 2nd Circuit has jurisdiction in Connecticut, New York
and Vermont. It is among the more influential federal appeals
courts, and other circuits often follow its reasoning.
The case is MacDermid Inc v. Deiter, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, No. 11-5388.