Sept 13 CYBG Plc said it expected to
deliver double-digit return on tangible equity by the end of
2019, sooner than it previously forecast, banking on its ability
to reduce costs and increase capital efficiencies despite tough
market conditions.
The Glasgow-based lender, which was spun off by National
Australia Bank Ltd, Australia's biggest lender by
assets, said it would invest more than 350 million pounds over
the next two years to drive capital and cost efficiencies.
CYBG reiterated its full-year outlook for net interest
margin and underlying operating costs, adding that trading had
continued in line with expectations.
