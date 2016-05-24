(Adds details, share price)
May 24 Clydesdale Bank Plc on Tuesday
posted a 2.5 percent rise in first-half net interest income,
helped by growth in mortgage lending and lower term deposit and
wholesale funding costs.
The Glasgow-based lender, which made its London debut in
February, reported a net interest income of 400 million pounds
($579.52 million) for the six months ended March 31, from 390
million pounds a year earlier.
Customer lending grew 2.8 percent while deposits were up 4.6
percent.
CYBG, whose brands include Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire
Bank, said it expects loan-to-deposit ratio to remain under 115
percent and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to be in the range of 12
to 13 percent.
The bank reported a CET1 ratio of 13.2 percent.
CYBG, which was valued at about 1.62 billion pounds in its
London debut, said underlying cost-to-income ratio fell to 72
percent in the six months, from 71 percent a year earlier.
New business lending to SMEs rose 10 percent to 1.03 billion
pounds.
Clydesdale shares were flat in early trading on the London
Stock Exchange. The stock has risen nearly 31 percent from its
listing price of 180 pence.
($1 = 0.6902 pounds)
