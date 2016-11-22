LONDON Nov 22 CYBG Plc on Tuesday
posted its first full-year pretax profit for five years, and
brought forward some of its growth targets as it makes a steady
start to trading as a standalone business.
The Glasgow-based lender, which made its London debut in
February after it was spun off by National Australia Bank
, said profit before tax rose to 77 million pounds
($96.06 million) for the year ending Sept 30, up from a loss of
285 million pounds a year earlier.
The bank said its target of achieving a double-digit return
on equity has been brought forward to 2019, having previously
aimed for 2020.
"CYBG has delivered on our promises to our customers and
shareholders, building strong foundations for our future growth
and positive momentum going into 2017," said CYBG CEO David
Duffy.
The lender, which operates the Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire
Bank brands, said it has seen a limited impact on its business
following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, with its
lending pipeline for small and medium-sized businesses higher
than at the same stage last year.
Last month, Clydesdale said it made an offer to take over
Royal Bank of Scotland's Williams & Glyn business, after
Spain's Banco Santander SA called off discussions last month.
The bank said on Tuesday that its engagement with RBS is
ongoing, though there is no certainty that any transaction will
come about.
($1 = 0.8016 pounds)
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)