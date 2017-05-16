* Profit falls to 46 mln stg, hit by one-off costs
* Core capital level drops marginally
* Sticks by FY targets, doesn't need M&A to hit 2019 targets
* CEO declines to say if interested in Co-op assets
* Shares down over 4 pct, 2nd biggest drop in FTSE midcap
(Adds CEO comment, details, share price)
By Esha Vaish
May 16 Clydesdale Bank owner CYBG Plc,
which also runs Yorkshire Bank, said on Tuesday it was hit by
one-off restructuring costs in the first half of the year,
knocking its profit and sending its shares 4.5 percent lower.
Although its statutory profit fell to 46 million pounds ($59
million) once one-off costs and charges were included, compared
to 58 million a year ago, the British bank said cost controls
and new investments meant it would still meet full-year targets.
But while a slight drop in CYBG's core capital levels and
the rate of return in its mortgage business worried some
analysts, Chief Executive David Duffy said the bank had a strong
pipeline in both business and mortgage lending.
CYBG's common equity tier 1 ratio (CET 1) - a key measure of
a lender's ability to absorb losses - fell to 12.5 percent from
12.6 percent at the end the first quarter. Underlying return on
tangible equity stood at 6.3 percent.
CYBG said it had applied to the Bank of England to switch to
an internal method of estimating its capital requirements, which
it said should boost cash if approved.
And because Glasgow-based CYBG was "not aggressive" in its
growth ambitions, this would protect it if the UK economy
slowed, Duffy said.
The CEO declined to comment on whether CYBG was interested
in buying Co-op Bank or its assets, adding that it did
not need to do acquisitions to deliver its forecast of
double-digit returns in financial year 2019.
Although CYBG has been cutting branches as it tries to move
more business online, Duffy said it would look at opportunities
to buy physical assets "without any prejudice".
Co-op bank, which has 4 million customers, is seeking a
buyer after struggling to meet capital requirements.
($1 = 0.7741 pounds)
(Editing by Sunil Nair/Rachel Armstrong/; Alexander Smith)