Lance Armstrong, founder of the LIVESTRONG foundation, takes part in a special session regarding cancer in the developing world during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

What former team mates of Lance Armstrong told the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency during their investigation into doping in cycling.

FRANKIE ANDREAU

Armstrong team mate for parts of nine seasons (1992-1996, 1998-2002). Retired from cycling in 2000. Admitted doping. Said he over overheard Armstrong in 1996 acknowledge use of EPO, testosterone, human growth hormone, steroids and cortisone.

MICHAEL BARRY

Armstrong team mate for four seasons (2002 - 2005). Said U.S. Postal team doctors and staff gave him banned drugs.

TOM DANIELSON

A team mate of Armstrong for one season (2005). Admitted doping. Said team supplied him with drugs, including EPO.

TYLER HAMILTON

Armstrong team mate for four seasons (1998-2001) and winner of 2004 Olympic gold medal of which he was later stripped. Admitted doping. Said he saw Armstrong take EPO and testosterone during 1999 Tour de France and testosterone in 2000. Said he received blood transfusions with Armstrong during 2000 Tour de France and Armstrong gave him EPO in 1999 and 2001.

GEORGE HINCAPIE

Armstrong team mate for 11 seasons (1994-1996, 1998-2005) and only cyclist to ride with Armstrong in all seven Tour de France victories. Admitted doping. Said he was on blood doping program from 2001-2005 and knew Armstrong was as well. Said he was aware Armstrong was using EPO, testosterone and blood transfusions. Once alerted Armstrong to presence of drug testers before a race in Spain; Armstrong dropped out of race.

FLOYD LANDIS

Armstrong team mate for three seasons (2002-2004). Won Tour de France in 2006, but lost title after testing positive for testosterone. Admitted doping. Said he received testosterone from Armstrong in 2002, EPO from him in 2002 and 2003 and saw Armstrong use EPO in 2004. Said he received blood transfusions with Armstrong at 2002 and 2003 Tours de France.

LEVI LEIPHEIMER

Team mate of Armstrong for five seasons (2001-2002, 2009-2011). Admitted doping. Said Armstrong told him in 2009 he was using middle man to continue to work with team consultant Dr. Michele Ferrari.

CHRISTIAN VANDE VELDE

Armstrong team mate for five seasons (1998-2003). Admitted doping. Said he was told by Armstrong his standing with team depended on following team doping program. Said saw Armstrong's wife, Kristen, give cortisone pills to riders at 1998 World Championships.

JONATHAN VAUGHTERS

Team mate of Armstrong for two seasons (1998-1999). Said he saw Armstrong inject EPO in 1998.

DAVID ZABRISKIE

Armstrong team mate for four seasons (2001-2004). Said US Postal Service team director Johan Bruyneel and team doctor Luis Garcia del Moral introduced him to doping.

STEPHEN SWART

A team mate from 1995, Swart testified that Armstrong advocated EPO use on the Motorola team after the team was soundly beaten at the Milan-San Remo race in 1995.

(Compiled by Gene Cherry; Editing by Julian Linden)