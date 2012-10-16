Lance Armstrong walks back to his car after running at Mount Royal park with fans in Montreal August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/Files

PARIS Italian doctor Michele Ferrari denied on Tuesday accusations from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) that he masterminded a doping programme for American cyclist Lance Armstrong.

"This collaboration consisted exclusively of advice on training, saddle height adjustments, aerodynamic positioning, locations for training programs and competitions: NOTHING to do with doping," Italian Ferrari wrote on his website (www.53x12.com).

USADA said it has evidence that Ferrari was behind an Armstrong doping programme and last week published testimony from riders which it said backed its case.

Ferrari has said payments from Armstrong were for training advice only.

Both Ferrari and Armstrong have been banned for life after they decided they would not formally contest the USADA claims.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)