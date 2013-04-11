By Karen Brooks
| AUSTIN, Texas, April 11
AUSTIN, Texas, April 11 Disgraced former cycling
champion Lance Armstrong has sold his sprawling home in the
hills of Austin, Texas, his spokesman said on Thursday.
Spokesman Mark Higgins, who spoke to Reuters, said Armstrong
would continue to call the city his home, but did not elaborate
on where Armstrong would live in Austin or offer any details of
the sale.
The sale of the 1.5-acre property, which includes a
7,800-square-foot home and a 1,600-square-foot guesthouse, caps
a year of turmoil for the seven-time Tour de France winner.
The buyer, identified by the Austin American-Statesman
newspaper as local businessman Albert Koehler, took out a loan
last week for the property, which was valued at $3.9 million in
2012, according to Travis County tax records.
The American-Statesman also reported that real estate agents
said the home was listed for $10 million - though no public
records could confirm that.
Koehler owns Royalty Clearinghouse, which buys oil-and-gas
royalties and mineral rights and is headquartered in downtown
Austin. He could not be reached to comment on Thursday.
Last year, Armstrong admitted to using performance-enhancing
drugs while he was racing. He was stripped of all his wins,
forced to end his involvement with his cancer foundation, lost
his endorsements, and has been hit with lawsuits to the tune of
tens of millions. He has been banned for life from
professionally competing in sports by the U.S. Anti-Doping
Agency.
Armstrong bought the property in 2004 as it was undergoing
renovations, according to a 2008 profile of his Spanish-style
home in Architectural Digest.
With its arches, pool, outdoor fireplace and upstairs media
room that held his yellow jerseys, Armstrong's home was often
the site of fundraisers for the Lance Armstrong Foundation, and
a place he considered a sanctuary.
"When I walk into that house, I heave a sigh of relief: I am
home," he told Architectural Digest at the time. "I take off my
shoes, walk around barefoot, just feeling the rugs, floors. Home
is very private; here, nobody's going to mess with me. It's a
very comforting feeling."
(Reporting By Karen Brooks; Editing by Greg McCune and Steve
Orlofsky)